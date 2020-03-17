Amended plans for Sidmouth Wear A Hat Week because of coronavirus

Fundraisers in fancy dress, displaying the poster announcing the cancellations. Picture: Kyle Baker Kyle Baker

Some of Sidmouth’s Wear A Hat Week events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Several events had been organised, starting on Saturday, March 21, to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

The fundraising centres around Charlie Gwillim and Charlotte Reid, the ‘two Cs’, both of whom are being treated for brain tumours.

In the light of the advice to avoid social gatherings, the Mad Hatters’ Afternoon Tea Party and Beetle Drive, on Saturday, March 21, has been called off.

Anyone who has bought tickets can return them to Wendy’s House sweetshop for a refund.

The coffee morning at Twyford House on Tuesday, March 24, has also been cancelled.

But the Wear A Hat team are currently still planning to go ahead with their awareness/fundraising table at Waitrose on Friday March 27, and their street collection, coffee morning with raffle, business hat judging and hat wearing gathering, on Saturday, March 28.

Alexa Baker from the team said the seafront gathering and street collection would now be a ‘spread out’ event.

She said: “The 2 Cs can no longer be present at these events as their health is paramount, but they continue to be at the very heart of why we are holding these events.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the kindness and support of the Sidmouth community.

“Some of the groups that signed up to wear a hat during the week have suspended their meetings, but still donated to Sidmouth Does Wear A Hat/Brain Tumour Research.

“The Sidbury Mad Hatters have generously donated £300 from their fundraising event and we have some lovely raffle prizes donated from local businesses and Herald readers who have been in touch.

“We have also had a sneak preview of some very artistic business hats which you will soon see displayed in their shop windows.”

The Sidmouth storyteller and writer, Janet Dowling, has released a book called Bold Girls in Hats, telling three traditional stories of girls and women who show resilience and self-determination. It will be available in local shops and at the events.

Mrs Baker said: “We are very conscious that with reduced work hours and uncertainty, donating to a charity is not top of the list and we are mindful of the Government’s advice, but the Wear A Hat Team feel strongly about having a presence during the week, however small.”