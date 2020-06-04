Sidmouth Wear A Hat Day blossoms into second ‘selfie’ event

Teresa Murphy's hat selfie - flowery hats are the theme this month. Archant

The ‘amazing’ people who took part in Sidmouth’s virtual Wear A Hat Day in March are being invited to get creative for a second fun initiative this month.

The Wear A Hat campaign raises money for Brain Tumour Research.

After a planned seafront gathering of people wearing novelty hats had to be cancelled because of lockdown, nearly 200 people posed for selfies in their headgear and donated to the cause.

Now, Brain Tumour Research has launched Wear A Hat Day With Flowers, taking place on Friday, June 19.

People are invited to take selfies wearing floral hats, or take pictures of cakes decorated with flowers, or come up with their own variations on the theme.

Photos can be uploaded to the Wear A Hat Facebook page, and donations made via JustGiving.

The March event raised 1112.70, with more money still to come in from shops that had collecting tins.

Mel Tiley of Brain Tumour Research said: “You guys are truly amazing to raise what you did.”