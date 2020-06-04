Advanced search

Sidmouth Wear A Hat Day blossoms into second ‘selfie’ event

PUBLISHED: 17:13 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 04 June 2020

Teresa Murphy's hat selfie - flowery hats are the theme this month.

Teresa Murphy's hat selfie - flowery hats are the theme this month.

Archant

The ‘amazing’ people who took part in Sidmouth’s virtual Wear A Hat Day in March are being invited to get creative for a second fun initiative this month.

The Wear A Hat campaign raises money for Brain Tumour Research.

After a planned seafront gathering of people wearing novelty hats had to be cancelled because of lockdown, nearly 200 people posed for selfies in their headgear and donated to the cause.

Now, Brain Tumour Research has launched Wear A Hat Day With Flowers, taking place on Friday, June 19.

People are invited to take selfies wearing floral hats, or take pictures of cakes decorated with flowers, or come up with their own variations on the theme.

Photos can be uploaded to the Wear A Hat Facebook page, and donations made via JustGiving.

The March event raised 1112.70, with more money still to come in from shops that had collecting tins.

Mel Tiley of Brain Tumour Research said: “You guys are truly amazing to raise what you did.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Next best thing for Norma after royal garden party is called off

Norma Hoare in her Sidmouth garden with her scrapbook and 'The Queen'. Picture: Marian Wale

Short film documents Sidmouth lockdown

Kyle Baker

History is made in Ottery with town’s first female mayor

Cllr Vicky Johns, Ottery's first female mayor.

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Next best thing for Norma after royal garden party is called off

Norma Hoare in her Sidmouth garden with her scrapbook and 'The Queen'. Picture: Marian Wale

Short film documents Sidmouth lockdown

Kyle Baker

History is made in Ottery with town’s first female mayor

Cllr Vicky Johns, Ottery's first female mayor.

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sidmouth RFCs top 10 campaigns - 2004/05 serves up the best ‘win to lose ratio’ in the clubs history

The Sidmouth Chiefs team of the 2004/05 season. Picture TERRY O'BRIEN

Sidmouth Wear A Hat Day blossoms into second ‘selfie’ event

Teresa Murphy's hat selfie - flowery hats are the theme this month.

Esme from Ottery stays on track throughout lockdown to complete reading challenge

Esme Bromley, who completed her Book Track reading challenge despite libraries closing during lockdown. Picture: Ottery St Mary Library

Covid-19: Sidmouth woman takes legal action over Government care home policies

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner
Drive 24