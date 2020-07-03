Advanced search

Floral headgear boosts fundraising for Sidmouth’s Wear A Hat team

PUBLISHED: 12:30 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 03 July 2020

Monty the dog, owned by Jessica-Rose Morris

Monty the dog, owned by Jessica-Rose Morris

Jessica-Rose Morris

More than £1,000 has been raised so far by this year’s Wear A Hat initiatives in Sidmouth, in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

JM Dancefit ladies in a Zoom display. Picture: JM DancefitJM Dancefit ladies in a Zoom display. Picture: JM Dancefit

In the latest virtual event, people were invited to post a photo of themselves wearing headgear with floral decorations, and make a donation via JustGiving.

Alexa Baker from the fundraising team said: “We had hats with fresh flowers, a dog wearing a hat, a Zoom photo from JM Dancefit’s hat-wearing Zumba class and homemade creations.

“Over £70 was donated and everyone, including each Zumba member, was entered into

the draw to win a Kyle Baker Photography print of Alma Field and an embroidered hoop based on the photo by The Little Stitcher.”

Other fundraising events were held earlier this year, including the virtual Wear A Hat Day in March.

The total amount raised is not yet known, as the team are still in the process of picking up collecting tins from shops that were closed during lockdown.

