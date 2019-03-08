Folk Festival moves events for final day

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9745. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Festival organisers have taken further safety precautions by closing off one of its biggest venues for public safety reasons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Folk Festival has announced, due to the forecast weather conditions, the whole of The Ham area will be closed on Friday.

West Gallery Music Workshop will now take place at Methodist Church at 11.30am.

The Grand Workshop Showcase has been moved to the Manor Pavilion running from 12.30pm to 2.15pm

The Shee and Amythyst Kiah will now take place at The Bulverton between 3.45pm and 5.45pm.

Belshazzar's Feast and Granny's Attic will also now perform at The Bulverton from 8pm to 10.30pm.

Any advance tickets for these scheduled Ham concerts remain valid for the Bulverton.

Seating will be provided at The Bulverton.

A free bus service to The Bulverton will be provided from 2.30pm and Bulverton parking will be free-of-charge.