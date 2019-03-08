Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Folk Festival moves events for final day

PUBLISHED: 08:48 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 09 August 2019

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9745. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9745. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Festival organisers have taken further safety precautions by closing off one of its biggest venues for public safety reasons.

Sidmouth Folk Festival has announced, due to the forecast weather conditions, the whole of The Ham area will be closed on Friday.

West Gallery Music Workshop will now take place at Methodist Church at 11.30am.

The Grand Workshop Showcase has been moved to the Manor Pavilion running from 12.30pm to 2.15pm

The Shee and Amythyst Kiah will now take place at The Bulverton between 3.45pm and 5.45pm.

Belshazzar's Feast and Granny's Attic will also now perform at The Bulverton from 8pm to 10.30pm.

Any advance tickets for these scheduled Ham concerts remain valid for the Bulverton.

Seating will be provided at The Bulverton.

A free bus service to The Bulverton will be provided from 2.30pm and Bulverton parking will be free-of-charge.

Related articles

Most Read

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Concerns for boys washed out to sea

The Sidmouth Lifeboat station, sailing club and Drill Hall at Port Royal

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Concerns for boys washed out to sea

The Sidmouth Lifeboat station, sailing club and Drill Hall at Port Royal

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth ladies go out of Devon Interclub competition at the semi-final stage

Sidmouth ladies at the InterClub finals that saw them beaten in the semi-finals. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Is it a bird or is it a plane? I don’t know, but it is Mighty Green as Tony takles a leap

Sidmouth Running Club member Tony Velterop wearing his mighty green T-shirt whilst completing his maiden parachtre jump. Picture; SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidmouth RCs Kirsteen Welch is first lady at The Stur Half meeting

Kirsteen Welch after her first lady finish at The Stur Half. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

RNLI safety warning as rainstorm set to blow through the South West

Red flag on a wet beach. Picture: Matthew Whitley

Dancers enjoy elegant 18th-Century Assembly at Sidholme Hotel during Sidmouth Folk Festival

Dancers in period costume with leader Stuart Marsden (far right). Picture: Maria McCarthy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists