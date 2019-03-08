Folk Festival moves events for final day
PUBLISHED: 08:48 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 09 August 2019
Festival organisers have taken further safety precautions by closing off one of its biggest venues for public safety reasons.
Sidmouth Folk Festival has announced, due to the forecast weather conditions, the whole of The Ham area will be closed on Friday.
West Gallery Music Workshop will now take place at Methodist Church at 11.30am.
The Grand Workshop Showcase has been moved to the Manor Pavilion running from 12.30pm to 2.15pm
The Shee and Amythyst Kiah will now take place at The Bulverton between 3.45pm and 5.45pm.
Belshazzar's Feast and Granny's Attic will also now perform at The Bulverton from 8pm to 10.30pm.
Any advance tickets for these scheduled Ham concerts remain valid for the Bulverton.
Seating will be provided at The Bulverton.
A free bus service to The Bulverton will be provided from 2.30pm and Bulverton parking will be free-of-charge.
