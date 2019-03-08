Popular fireworks display cancelled for 2019
PUBLISHED: 15:42 31 October 2019
There will be no fireworks this year in Sidbury after organisers have been forced to cancel this year's event.
The Sidbury Bonfire and Fireworks committee says it has made the decision due to a weather warning.
Anyone who has purchased a ticket will have it honoured for next year's event.
The committee said: "It is with regret that Sidbury Bonfire and Fireworks Committee have cancelled this years event as a result of a weather warning.
"Although we are all disappointed especially as a great deal has been done to date, the safety of our audience and army of helpers is paramount.
"For those that have purchased pre-paid tickets they will be honoured for next year's event or contact rogercdavey@btinternet.com. please include your bank details."
