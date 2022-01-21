Temperatures drop to -5C in Devon - but how's the weekend looking?

Frosty conditions greeted much of the UK this morning - Credit: Marcus Brown

Temperatures have dropped to -5C in Devon this morning, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster reports the freezing temperature was recorded at Topsham between 6am and 8am today (January 21).

It comes as freezing conditions grip the country, with temperatures dropping to around -6C elsewhere in the South West, recorded at Yeovilton, in Somerset.

However, a Met Office forecaster said there would be plenty of winter sunshine around for the rest of the day, with temperatures reaching around 8C.

"Feeling less cold compared to yesterday with winds remaining light," they said.

Tonight, they said: "More in the way of cloud developing overnight, but clear periods are likely at times.

"Temperatures dipping below freezing under the clear spells, especially in the south and east."

And on Saturday, they said things would remain dry, but cloudy, with temperatures reaching around 8C.

