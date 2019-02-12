Advanced search

A wedding wonderland at Westpoint

PUBLISHED: 13:03 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 20 February 2019

On the catwalk at The Wedding Show. Picture: Archant

Archant

Everything you need for planning your perfect wedding, all under one roof

A selection of dresses on display at The Wedding Show. Picture: ArchantA selection of dresses on display at The Wedding Show. Picture: Archant

Couples can plan their wedding to perfection at Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint, Exeter

Engaged couples along with their friends and families are invited to attend the spring edition of Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint, Exeter, from March 23-24 (10am to 4pm).

There will be goody bags awaiting the first 100 brides through the door on both days of the event, and visitors can also pick up complimentary copies of South West Bride magazine to continue their wedding planning from home.

From bridal boutiques, transport providers and venues, to stationers, cake makers and florists; couples will find all the elements to ensure their wedding day is a success. Expert advice will be on hand throughout the weekend from the show’s exhibitors who offer years of industry experience and are best placed to answer any wedding planning questions.

Stylish table decorations on display at The Wedding Show. Picture: ArchantStylish table decorations on display at The Wedding Show. Picture: Archant

Visitors can even enter amazing competitions and take advantage of deals and discounts only available during the show.

Sidmouth Harbour Hotel is a returning exhibitor and will be running a show-exclusive offer during this season’s event. Tiffany Davy, wedding and special event sales manager, and Milly Gooding, conference & events supervisor at the venue, said: “This is our fifth time exhibiting at Bride: The Wedding Show. We are offering an amazing thank you gift (a £500 bar tab) for weddings confirmed before the 30th April 2019.”

The catwalk show is also a must-see, parading the latest fashion collections from a host of local businesses. Brides, grooms, bridesmaids and wedding guests will all be catered for during the catwalk show, which features energetic choreography and an eclectic mix of music.

Sian Elvins from Plymouth, who gets married this November and attended last year’s show, said: “The show was amazing, especially the men’s dancing on the catwalk. I had already got my dress, but we got ideas for the mother of the bride outfit from the catwalk too. I also booked my photo booth at the event.”

Tickets are £5 each or £15 for a group of four adults, booked in advance (booking fee applies). Under 16s go free. Save 50% by booking on the link below.

Click here to book your discounted tickets.

