Weekly Covid stats for Devon: East Devon highest

Covid cases in Devon have fallen but East Devon has the highest case rate.

In the latest seven day period (to Sunday 6 February) Devon recorded 12,743 new cases, 2,653 more than the previous week. East Devon has the highest case rate of 1,769 total cases. That's an increase of 2.8 per cent from the previous week.There has been a 17 per cent fall in infection rate across Devon, 1,060 per 100,000 of the population had Covid. This is still much higher than the national average of 795.

But the fall comes as after cases rose across the county by more than 20 per cent in the previous two weeks.Torbay saw the largest relative decline in infections, recording 26 per cent (483) fewer cases than the previous week.The Devon County Council area, which excludes Plymouth and Torbay, recorded 8,420 cases, down 1,530 (15 per cent). The infection rate in the area is 1,039 per 100,000.

Hospitalisations

As of the most recent data from Tuesday 8 February, 183 patients were in Devon’s hospitals with covid, a drop of 17 from the week before.

At 100, Plymouth has the highest number of infected people in hospital. Elsewhere, 43 infected patients are in the RD&E in Exeter, while Torbay has 29 and North Devon 11.

Of the total number of patients, two are in mechanical ventilation beds, down by half.

Deaths

Fewer people died with covid in the most recent complete seven-day period (to Sunday 6 February). Twenty-three people died within 28 days of receiving a positive covid test across Devon.

Fifteen people died in the Devon County Council area, which excludes Plymouth and Torbay. Across Devon, a total of 1,572 people have now died within 28 days of a positive covid test.

Vaccinations

Eighty-eight per cent of people aged 12 and above have had their first dose of a vaccine in the Devon County Council area, with 84 per cent receiving both doses. Seventy per cent have now had their ‘booster’ dose.

The national rates are 91, 85 and 66 per cent respectively.



