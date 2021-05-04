Three Barbaras and a dog move in at Lockyer Lodge
- Credit: Theo Moye
New apartment owners at a Sidford retirement living community have been given a ‘warm welcome’.
Despite the lockdown, the first wave of owners are enjoying an independent lifestyle since moving into their new apartments at Lockyer Lodge.
Manager Tina has put all the necessary measures in place to keep everyone safe.
Among the new Owners is Barbara Baigent who said: “A load has been lifted off my shoulders and I feel 20 years younger.
“Two of my new neighbours here are also called Barbara which is great – the more the merrier.”
Barbara Roberts – another of the trio – is delighted that her pet poodle Molly was able to join her for the move to her new apartment. “Seeing her enjoy a post-walk nap, all cosy and calm in our apartment is a joy,” she said.
Churchill’s Regional Sales & Marketing Director Zoe Bonnington added that people are ‘often pleasantly surprised’ when they step into the development.
