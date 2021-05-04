News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Three Barbaras and a dog move in at Lockyer Lodge

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 AM May 4, 2021    Updated: 8:57 AM May 4, 2021
Three Barbaras and a dog called Molly are all residents of Churchill Ret

Three Barbaras and a dog called Molly are all residents of Churchill Retirement Living's Locker Lodge, Sidford. - Credit: Theo Moye

New apartment owners at a Sidford retirement living community have been given a ‘warm welcome’. 

Despite the lockdown, the first wave of owners are enjoying an independent lifestyle since moving into their new apartments at Lockyer Lodge. 

Manager Tina has put all the necessary measures in place to keep everyone safe. 

Among the new Owners is Barbara Baigent who said: “A load has been lifted off my shoulders and I feel 20 years younger.  

“Two of my new neighbours here are also called Barbara which is great – the more the merrier.” 

Barbara Roberts – another of the trio – is delighted that her pet poodle Molly was able to join her for the move to her new apartment. “Seeing her enjoy a post-walk nap, all cosy and calm in our apartment is a joy,” she said. 

Churchill’s Regional Sales & Marketing Director Zoe Bonnington added that people are ‘often pleasantly surprised’ when they step into the development. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Initial details revealed for this year's week-long Folk Festival
  2. 2 Tributes paid to GP who dedicated 36 years to Sid Valley patients
  3. 3 Paedophile hunters' sting in Sidbury leads to prosecution
  1. 4 People's love for art stands test of lockdown in Sidmouth
  2. 5 Tipton St John end cricket hoodoo against Newton Poppleford
  3. 6 Property of the Week: Mentone, Sidmouth
  4. 7 Sidmouth candidates looking for your vote at the County Council elections
  5. 8 Local club bowled over by McCarthy Stone Sponsorship
  6. 9 Three Barbaras and a dog move in at Lockyer Lodge
  7. 10 Demand for properties in Sidmouth is high as South West becomes more desirable
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marita Westaway is the new manager at King's Manor Care Home

New manager at the helm of King's Manor Care Home

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Sidmouth folk festival 2016. Ref shs 31-16TI 5703. Picture: Terry Ife

Opinion

Festival will bring a much-needed boost to the town

Mike Dibble

person
Winchesters fruit and Veg Picture: Vincent Page

Opinion

Toto goes bananas with his love for fruit and veg shop

Toto of Sidmouth

Logo Icon
East Devon residents are divided on new home building

East Devon's new homes debate divides residents' opinions

Local democracy reporter Daniel Clark

Logo Icon