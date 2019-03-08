Open day to explore outdoor classroom helping visually impaired youngsters

Don Peek has been thanked for his work to improve access on the WESC Foundation horticultural project. Picture: WESC Archant

An outdoor classroom supporting visually impaired young people will be open to the public next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The WESC Foundation is inviting people to drop in to an open afternoon on Wednesday, June 12, to find out more about the work carried out at its 14 acre site at West Hill.

Volunteers have recently built new bridge to allow students in wheelchairs to cross into the large wild flower meadow. Students have also grown their own produce in the small orchard and vegetal garden to sell in and around Ottery St Mary and WESC Foundation charity shops.

Patrick Phillips, who manages the site for WESC Foundation said: "When I first arrived at West Hill and walked through the gates the site looked like a real wilderness. Together with a small team of volunteers, we spent much of the first year working to clear areas of woodland and meadow to enable our young people to access the space.

"Improving accessibility has meant that other community groups have been able to spend time here learning more about the natural world and getting stuck in with some of the ongoing projects."

The open afternoon will run from 2pm and 5pm on June 12. The site is located just off the A30 (Daisymount junction) on the B3180.