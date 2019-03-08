Drop-in day held to discuss proposed air ambulance site

Attendees of a drop-in session discussing West Hill's proposed air ambulance landing site. Photo: Otter Vale Probus Club Archant

A drop-in day was held to discuss the proposed Devon Air Ambulance (DAA) landing site in West Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the public were invited to attend the session on February 15 to discuss how the landing site would affect them.

The project is a joint venture, with members of the Otter Vale Probus Club working with West Hill Parish Council and primary school to make the school’s playing field accessible for Devon Air Ambulance (DAA) to land in the village.

The site would be one of 250 DAA hopes to create in the county in the next three years.

When the West Hill project was first announced DAA said that the site was chosen as it offers good access from the air and has nearby parking so that a patient can be quickly transferred via stretcher from a land ambulance to the aircraft.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation towards the project is asked to send it to 11a, Warren Park, West Hill, EX11 1TN.

Cheques should be made out to West Hill Parish Council and have ‘DAAT West Hill Landing Site’ on the reverse.