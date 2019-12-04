West Hill author's latest book tells of 'hard times' in Devon villages

Philip Algar, an author from West Hill. Picture: Contributed Archant

A West Hill author's latest book takes a satirical look at issues faced by residents in Devon villages.

In his latest book - Hard Times, Hard Luck - Philip Algar paints a 'sympathetic' picture of the fictional village of Woodfield Magna.

The story tells of a village which is 'decaying' with young people moving away, and the elderly and financially challenged confronted with the closure of hospitals, libraries, bus routes and social services.

In the book, one elderly resident needs an operation to eliminate constant pain but the NHS will not help and he cannot afford private sector health care.

Mr Algar said: "This satirical story, characterised throughout by a sustained and quiet humour, paints an understanding picture of village life and mocks many aspects of contemporary society."

Hard Times, Hard Luck is available from The Curious Otter, in Mill Street, Ottery, priced £8.99 or from Mr Algar direct by emailing philipalgar@btinternet.com