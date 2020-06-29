West Hill vehicle fire was accidental, say firefighters

Archant

The cause of a car fire in West Hill on Sunday (June 28) was accidental according to firefighters.

Fire engines from Ottery St Mary and Exmouth were sent to West Hill Road at around 7pm after reports of a vehicle on fire.

After confirming the fire was well alight, crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The vehicle was damaged by the fire - the cause of the fire was accidental.”