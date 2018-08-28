Advanced search

Sing when you’re winning, primary school on tune for BBC competiton.

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 December 2018

The West Hill Primary School Choir who came first in a BBC Radio Devon competition. Picture: West Hill Primary School

The West Hill Primary School Choir who came first in a BBC Radio Devon competition. Picture: West Hill Primary School

Primary school pupils from West Hill will take centre stage in a concert at Exeter Cathedral after winning a singing competition.

The 54-strong school choir triumphed in the Star for Christmas contest, and will perform alongside the Military Wives Choir and South West Comms Brass Band.

Schools from across the county submitted themselves for the BBC Radio Devon competition before a shortlist was drawn for a public vote.

West Hill Primary School wowed listeners with their version of Love Shone Down by Boyce and Stanley to win the large school category.

The school received more than a third of the 3,500 votes cast for the three finalists.

The choir will now perform at Exeter Cathedral on Tuesday (December 18) where their performance will be recorded and aired on Christmas Day morning.

Visit https://goo.gl/FYdjPK to hear the winning performance and the other finalists.

