West Hill holds first scarecrow festival to lift spirits during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:56 10 July 2020

The winning entry. Picture: The Down family

The winning entry. Picture: The Down family

The Down family

Figures dressed in a variety of costumes appeared in West Hill after a local resident suggested holding a scarecrow festival to cheer everyone up during lockdown.

'Sleepy Sam', with an anti-speeding message. Picture: Helena Wilson'Sleepy Sam', with an anti-speeding message. Picture: Helena Wilson

The event attracted 26 entries, with themes including home-schooling, beekeeping, gardening, sport, Spider-Man and a wedding.

The parish council put up a small cash prize for the winner, and the entries were judged by councillors Margaret Hall and Alison Carr.

The judges said: “They were all brilliant in their own way,” and “It was hard judging children’s entries against the adults’.”

The prize was won by the Down family who had made a scarecrow brother and sister enjoying a socially-distanced outdoor tea party.

Little Miss Muffett. Picture: Little Rainbows Childminding GroupLittle Miss Muffett. Picture: Little Rainbows Childminding Group

Other ‘highly commended’ entries included Sleepy Sam by Helena Wilson (good road safety message), Little Miss Muffett by the Little Rainbows Childminding group, (best group effort) the Flower Seller Lady by the Davey family (most decorative) and Spider-Man by Noah and Freddie Davies (most superpowers).

