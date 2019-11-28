Advanced search

West Hill McColls sweet treats to boost hospital accommodation project

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 November 2019

Staff at McColls in West Hill held a fundraiser for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: Michaela Chown

Staff at McColls in West Hill held a fundraiser for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: Michaela Chown

A West Hill convenience store has held a fundraiser to support Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Staff at McColls sold cakes to customers to help the hospital's project to build accommodation.

Great Ormond Street Hospital cares for seriously ill children from across the UK who travel for specialist treatment for complex and rare medical conditions.

Michaela Chown, an ambassador for the charity, was grateful for the shop's support, when it held the event on Wednesday (November 27).

The West Hill resident became a supporter after her daughter received support from Great Ormond Street Hospital.

She said: "The money raised by McColl's will help fund vital parent accommodation, McColl's House, keeping families closer together when their child is being cared for at GOSH.

"I am an ambassador for Great Ormond Street following years of support from the hospital for my daughter. She is now under adult services at various other London and local hospitals."

