Traffic consultants to present safety findings

Speeding cars are the number one traffic concern raised by West Hill residents during the past few months. Picture: West Hill Parish Council Archant

The results of a recent traffic survey will be presented to residents, who have been invited to share their views on addressing issues in the village.

West Hill Parish Council has been working with traffic consultants Phil Jones Associates to explore ways in which the roads can be made safer for pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorists.

They will present a completed report and proposals to address the issue at West Hill Village Hall on Friday, March 22, between 3pm and 6pm.

Over the last few months, the consultants have carried out workshops with local residents, measured car speeds and collected data on traffic travelling through the village.

The proposals are designed to calm traffic speeds, improve walking routes and improve safety at key road junctions.

The parish council want to hear the views of local residents and are inviting members of the public to visit the informal drop-in session to provide their opinion.