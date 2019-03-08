Buzz about town, new goals for junior football club

The West Hill Wasps who have just secured a grant for new goals. Picture: West Hill Wasps Archant

West Hill Wasps Junior Football Club has been given a grant for new moveable goals.

The club, with Kings School PTFA, was jointly awarded the £1,500 grant from East Devon District Council under the Communities Together Scheme.

Club chairman Dr Doug Ferguson said: “This will benefit around 150 children from West Hill and the surrounding areas who play for West Hill Wasps as well as students who play football from the Kings School. These replacement goals will make a real difference by enhancing the training and match day experience for the players as well as the coaches.

“We are grateful to The Kings School for working with us, to West Hill Parish Council for submitting the grant application and for the support from the parishes of Gittisham, Ottery St Mary, Feniton and Talaton. It is really great to have such a community of people come together to help the boys and girls of our locality.’

West Hill Councillor Jess Bailey said: “I am absolutely delighted that the grant has been awarded which will benefit young football players in the area. All the Wasps coaches are unpaid volunteers and very deserving of the support from the Communities Together scheme. Well done to all those involved.”