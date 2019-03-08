Advanced search

Village launches campaign to boost wedding numbers

PUBLISHED: 12:30 21 April 2019

Catrina and Samuel Godbold on their wedding day outside St Michael's Church in West Hill. Picture: TBC

Engaged couples are being encouraged to host their big day in one of the area’s woodland villages as part of a new community campaign.

St Michael The Archangel in West Hill. Ref shs 16 19TI 2642. Picture: Terry IfeSt Michael The Archangel in West Hill. Ref shs 16 19TI 2642. Picture: Terry Ife

Members of St Michael's Church and West Hill Village Hall are joining forces to promote the area to attract more local people to marry in the village.

The Reverend Mac Dick said: “We have a beautiful and intimate Devon village church and a splendid and well equipped village hall just around the corner. Marrying in church has a special significance unlike a licensed venue elsewhere and vows given and received within a holy space have a resonance that will stay with the couple forever.”

As part of the drive, a new website has launched informing couples about what is on offer. Ian Heard, chairman of trustees, said the hall has rooms and kitchen facilities for wedding parties of all sizes.

He said: “Our modern village hall offers a large hall for the reception complete with a stunning indoor marquee which provides a magical environment for that special occasion.”

Visit www.marryinwesthill.weebly.com or call 01404 371064 or 01404 814 191 for more information.

