The Pixies are coming! Are you ready for Ottery's annual Pixie Day?

The pixies have arrived and hidden around Ottery ahead of the invasion on Saturday. Picture: Ottery Pixies Archant

Sneaky pixies have begun making their way into Ottery ahead of their invasion at the weekend.

Ottery residents may have spotted the mythical creatures around the town, but the mischief-makers are challenging passers-by to try and find them all.

The Pixies at Pixies Parlour have told the Herald they are on a reconnaissance before they storm the church on Saturday (June 22).

The pixies said: "We will be running riot in celebration of the unique character of Ottery St Mary, its rich heritage, and independent businesses, embedded within an area of outstanding natural beauty, all woven together with community spirit. We are from nature and will return to nature. Fully biodegradable, leaving no footprint.

"We cannot be held responsible for the mischief and mayhem that may ensue."

Residents and visitors are invited to a fun afternoon of activities which will begin at 2.30pm including stalls, Taekwondo demonstrations and the newly added ferret racing.

Then at 6.30pm the Pixies' Revenge will get underway as the town's youngsters once again dress up to recreate the 400 year old tale.

The pixies will scream and scamper through Ottery to capture the bell ringers and take them to their cave.

After they are defeated and sent away for another year, the party will recommence with music and food continuing until 10.30pm.

Any donations raised will be donated to the town's scouts and guide groups.

