The Pixies are coming! Are you ready for Ottery's annual Pixie Day?

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 June 2019

The pixies have arrived and hidden around Ottery ahead of the invasion on Saturday. Picture: Ottery Pixies

The pixies have arrived and hidden around Ottery ahead of the invasion on Saturday. Picture: Ottery Pixies

Sneaky pixies have begun making their way into Ottery ahead of their invasion at the weekend.

Pixie Day 2018. Ref sho 26 18TI 6380. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2018. Ref sho 26 18TI 6380. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery residents may have spotted the mythical creatures around the town, but the mischief-makers are challenging passers-by to try and find them all.

The Pixies at Pixies Parlour have told the Herald they are on a reconnaissance before they storm the church on Saturday (June 22).

The pixies said: "We will be running riot in celebration of the unique character of Ottery St Mary, its rich heritage, and independent businesses, embedded within an area of outstanding natural beauty, all woven together with community spirit. We are from nature and will return to nature. Fully biodegradable, leaving no footprint.

"We cannot be held responsible for the mischief and mayhem that may ensue."

Ottery Pixie Day, June 1971. A bell ringer is captured and lead from the church. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 6. Picture: Archant archivesOttery Pixie Day, June 1971. A bell ringer is captured and lead from the church. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 6. Picture: Archant archives

Residents and visitors are invited to a fun afternoon of activities which will begin at 2.30pm including stalls, Taekwondo demonstrations and the newly added ferret racing.

Then at 6.30pm the Pixies' Revenge will get underway as the town's youngsters once again dress up to recreate the 400 year old tale.

The pixies will scream and scamper through Ottery to capture the bell ringers and take them to their cave.

After they are defeated and sent away for another year, the party will recommence with music and food continuing until 10.30pm.

Ottery Pixie Day, June 1971. Pixies gather in the square. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 1. Picture: Archant archivesOttery Pixie Day, June 1971. Pixies gather in the square. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 1. Picture: Archant archives

Any donations raised will be donated to the town's scouts and guide groups.

Ottery Pixie Day, June 1971. The Pesky Pixies gather in the square. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 3. Picture: Archant archivesOttery Pixie Day, June 1971. The Pesky Pixies gather in the square. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 3. Picture: Archant archives

Ottery Pixie Day, June 1971. The Pixies protest through the square. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 5. Picture: Archant archivesOttery Pixie Day, June 1971. The Pixies protest through the square. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 5. Picture: Archant archives

Ottery Pixie Day, June 1971. Pixies run through the square. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 2. Picture: Archant archivesOttery Pixie Day, June 1971. Pixies run through the square. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 2. Picture: Archant archives

Pixie Day 1970. Picture: Archant archivesPixie Day 1970. Picture: Archant archives

Ottery Pixie Day, June 1971. A bell ringer is captured by the troublesome pixies and paraded thorugh the town centre. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 4. Picture: Archant archivesOttery Pixie Day, June 1971. A bell ringer is captured by the troublesome pixies and paraded thorugh the town centre. Ref sho Pixie Day 1971 4. Picture: Archant archives

Pixie Day 1970. Picture: Archant archivesPixie Day 1970. Picture: Archant archives

Pixie Day 1970. Picture: Archant archivesPixie Day 1970. Picture: Archant archives

Ottery's Pixie Day in the 1950s. Picture from Peter Harris.Ottery's Pixie Day in the 1950s. Picture from Peter Harris.

Pixie Day 2018. Ref sho 26 18TI 6378. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2018. Ref sho 26 18TI 6378. Picture: Terry Ife

