What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn Simon Horn

Crowds are set to enjoy another bumper programme as Sidmouth Regatta celebrates three decades of land and water-based fun.

The event was revived in 1989 by a committee wanting to provide fun events and serious sailing for families and visitors alike.

This year's two-day regatta will begin on Saturday, August 24 with a series of sailing races from 10.30am. Racing will recommence at 2.30pm.

The adult three legged race is back again at 1pm, with competitors expected to turn up in fancy dress to complete the course around six pubs.

In the evening of the first day, there will be swimming races for juniors and adults at 5pm, followed by the highly entertaining raft race.

Judging for the raft race will commence at 6pm before the race at 6.30pm. Youngsters under 16, can compete with signed parental consent. Life jackets are recommended and all rafts, including the paddles must be homemade.

Exmouth Lifeboat will be giving a display at 7.30pm - subject to operational duties - followed by music from Mellow Bridge.

The grand firework display will end the first day with a bang at 9.30pm.

Prizes will be presented at the sailing club after the lifeboat display.

Activities resume on Sunday, August 25, for a jam-packed second day aimed at all the family.

On land, youngsters will be able to take part in a children's drawing competition on the Esplanade from 10.30am, fancy dress contest at 11am and, from 11.30am, a family treasure hunt.

If wet, all children's activities will take place in Sidmouth Sailing Club.

Sailing races return to the water from 10am.

Oliver Salter, from the committee, said: "The regatta format has changed very little over the years. The idea to provide some fun events for local families and visitors who wish to join in and a more serious side for those who wish to take part in the sailing races.

"Over the years the event has enabled the local branch of the RNLI to profit from collections during the Saturday evening events. These collections over the years have amounted to a substantial sum."

Mr Salter said the committee was extremely grateful to businesses and hoteliers for supporting events and prizes.

He said: "Without their support the Regatta could not take place."

All events are weather permitting and times are approximate.