Take a look inside Ottery's new luxury care home
PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 July 2019
Archant
A new 66-bed 'luxury' care home equipped with cinema room, hair salon and a restaurant on every floor has opened.
Staff at King's Manor, in Pavey Run, has welcomed its first eight residents after opening last month.
Owned by Maria Mallaband Care Group the Ottery home will offer a range of services including 24-hour, residential, palliative, day, respite and dementia care.
Families and residents will be able to access a range of top facilities including a therapy room, children's area, garden, patio and rooftop seating areas.
King's Manor manager Lee Houston said alongside its ethos of empowering residents to stay active, he hoped it would become the 'home of choice' for the local area.
Mr Houston said: "It's going really well.
"We are now operational and I think my new staff team are great. I think we are building really great links with the community.
"The most important thing for me is the team and getting the right people to achieve the care. I would hope people living here are still able to have their own choices and make their own decisions, and we are there to support that.
" I want people to be able to do things they want to do and not stop doing them."
The care home, which is built across three floors, has a bistro at the front of the building for the community to drop in and make use of.
Sabrina Waterhouse, community liaison coordinator, said: "It's not your average care home."
"It should feel like a home from home for the family as well, not just somewhere they are going to visit.
"It should be a feeling of going to visit your loved one at their house.
"It's nice to be part of the Ottery community.
"There are nods to Ottery through the home.
"It is important to embrace the community and really be a part of it."
Pricing for the luxury accommodation is set based on care needs.
The home recently held a competition for the community to name its hair salon, with the winner set to be unveiled on July 22.
For more information contact King's Manor on 01404 808337 or visit www.mmcgcarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/kings-manor.
