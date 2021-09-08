What's on in Sidmouth from 10 September 2021

Published: 7:45 PM September 8, 2021

FRIDAY 10 SEPTEMBER

SIDMOUTH VOLUNTARY SERVICES MORNING CAFE: Twyford House, Coburg Road, Sidmouth. 9-11am every weekday. Tea/coffee/hot chocolate and toasted teacakes. Different activities and homemade cake with Lisa every Friday. All welcome. Enquiries: 01395 515063.

ARTBEAT ANNUAL EXHIBITION AND SALE: Kennaway House, Coburg Road, Sidmouth. 10am-5pm. Runs to 19 September. Free entry.

SIDMOUTH LIONS CLUB - GREAT DUCK DERBY TICKET SALES: (event 12 September).

In aid of Devon Air Ambulance and Lions Club charity activities. Duck Tickets £1 from stands outside Co-op Store 10am - 5pm and Cornish Bakery 10am - mid pm (to 11 September). Tomorrow Lidl 10am to early afternoon. Also from Paper Moon, 83 for Cards and Woolbrook News.

GUIDED TREE WALK LED BY SIDMOUTH ARBORETUM: Sidmouth Museum, Church Street. Meet 10.30am for stroll through hidden paths and historic parkland. £2.50pp (under 16 free). c2hrs – fairly level walk on tarmac footpaths.

SIDMOUTH TOY & MODEL MUSEUM: The Old Chapel, Chapel Street, Sidmouth. 10am to 5pm (last entry 4pm). Entry £3.50 adults, £2.50 children, Family ticket £10. Open to 17 September 2021 (excluding Sundays). Further details please see website: www.sidmouthtoymuseum.com

SATURDAY 11 SEPTEMBER

COFFEE MORNING: Sidford Social Hall. 10am-12 noon.In memory of Marion Perry. £1 entry includes tea or coffee and biscuits. Cake stall and raffle. Raising funds for British Lung Foundation Charity.

SIDMOUTH MUSEUM: Church Street, Sidmouth. 10am-4pm. New for 2021 - Sidmouth's Jurassic Coast, the Digital History of Sidmouth - From Fishing Village to fashionable Seaside Resort. The museum is packed with interesting displays - something for everyone. Adults £2.50, under 16s free.Not open Sundays.

SID VALE ASSOCIATION 175TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Cellar Bar, Kennaway House. 10am-4pm. Also Sunday. Exhibition of events and achievements since the association was formed. Pop up museum, refreshments. All welcome. Adults £2.50, children and SVA members free.

SIDBURY FAIR WEEK - SCARECROWS GATHER: Sidbury Parish Room. 10am-12noon. Theme: ‘Traditional Scarecrow’ which should show straw sticking out. They will then be helped to find a comfortable spot in the village to spend the week being admired by everyone passing by. Adult prizes and prizes for children under 16. Application Forms from Drews Butchers or Red Lion or pick one up on the day.

COFFEE MORNING: Sidbury Village Hall. 10am to 12 noon. Fundraising for the Royal British Legion Sidbury/Sidford Branch. Raffle, Cakes, Plants, Books, Bric-a-brac etc. Entry £1.

DEVON HISTORIC CHURCHES DAY: St Mary & St Peter's Church, Salcombe Regis. 10.30am-5pm. Refreshments and guided tours all day. Special Chudleigh Devon Cream Tea from 2.30pm. Lovely 900 year old church in sheltered valley with outstanding views to the sea. Car parking & toilet facilities available.

DEVON OPEN STUDIOS – VICTORIA GOODMAN: Thorn Park Golf Centre, Salcombe

Regis, Sidmouth, EX10 0JH. 11am-4pm. Oil paintings inspired by the local Devon landscape with a strong emphasis on colour and shape. 07940 511798 / 01395 579564 or vic.goodman@virgin.net (www.vicgoodman.co.uk). To 26 September (not Monday or Tuesday).

SIDBURY FAIR WEEK - COUNTRY CLAY SHOOT: White Cross, East Hill, Sidbury. 11am – 4pm. 40 Bird Sporting re-entry. Fibre wad cartridges only. Due to current covid restrictions no ‘Have a Go’ stand this year. Enquiries: Tony Parsons – Tony.Parsons54@btinternet.com

SIDMOUTH RUGBY MATCH: Blackmore Field, Heydons Lane, Sidmouth EX10 8NJ. 3pm. Sidmouth Chiefs v Lydney.

ISCA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA CONCERT: Sidmouth Parish Church.7pm. Schubert: Octet in F major D803, Mozart: Extracts from Don Giovanni K527, arr. Josef Triebensee, Dvorak: Serenade for wind instruments Op.44. Tickets from Paragon Books, Sidmouth 01395 514516.





SUNDAY 12 SEPTEMBER

SIDBURY FAIR WEEK – FUN RUN & WALK: Hallett’s Field, Sidbury. 10.30am for 11.30am start. Register on the day £3 adults, children £2.BBQ from 12 noon followed by prizes 12.30pm. Enquiries 07767 688240.

SIDMOUTH LIONS CLUB’S GREAT DUCK DERBY: on the River Sid in ‘The Byes’ from Lawn Vista Cycle Bridge to Salcombe Road Weir. 2.15pm Duck & spoon races. 3pm Main (yellow) Duck Race.Tickets £1 from Lions stands and Sidmouth shops. In aid of Devon Air Ambulance and Lions charities.

ST GILES’ SINGERS: Sidmouth Parish Church. 3.30pm. Concert of English songs and instrumental music. Retiring collection for church funds.





MONDAY 13 SEPTEMBER

ST FRANCIS’ PARENT &TODDLER GROUP: St Francis Church Hall, Woolbrook. 1 - 3pm. Entry £1. Group resumes – all welcome.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Sidmouth Rugby Club, Heydon’s Lane EX10 8NJ. 1pm for 1.30pm start – also Thursday. Visitors welcome. Booking required: 01395 515524

WHIST DRIVE: Sidford Social Hall. 2pm. £3. All whist players welcome. Enquiries: 01395 514715.

PILATES IN THE GARDEN: 3pm. 35 minutes – followed by tea. Improve your strength, flexibility and balance. Enquiries: 07747 528810.

SIDBURY FAIR WEEK – QUIZ EVENING: Red Lion Inn, Sidbury.7.30pm. £5 per team (max 4 people). Enquiries: 01395 597313.





TUESDAY 14 SEPTEMBER

GUIDED WESTERN SIDMOUTH WALK: Sidmouth Museum, Church Street. 10.30am. £2.50 per person (under 16s free). Guided stroll around the Western side of town, hearing about a Royal Death, King Chit and the Field by the Fort. No booking required.1.5-2hrs.

SIDBURY FAIR WEEK – THROWING OF HOT PENNIES & GLOVE CEREMONY: Church Street, Sidbury. 12 noon. Hot (warm!) pennies collected in Drews’ & The Red Lion are thrown over the churchyard wall for Sidbury Schoolchildren to collect. Also, children’s picture competition (theme: Freedom after Covid’) – Village Hall. 7.30pm Bingo at the Red Lion.

RUBBER BRIDGE: Sidmouth Rugby Club, Heydon’s Lane EX10 8NJ. 1.30 for 1.45pm start. Visitors welcome. Enquiries 01395 515524.





WEDNESDAY 15 SEPTEMBER

THE OASIS DROP IN CAFÉ: The Dance Studio, The Unitarian Old Dissenting Meeting House, (located at the top of High Street on All Saints Road, EX10 8ER and on the approach to the hospital). 12.45-2.15pm. A warm welcome, positive conversations and a cuppa. Contact: 07977 469882 or oasissidmouth@gmail.com

GUIDED GEOLOGY WALK: Sidmouth Museum, Church Street. 2pm. £2.50 per person (under 16s free). Along the Esplanade to learn about the Jurassic Coast, geology and formation. No booking required. 1.5-2hrs.

POETRY PLEASE: the Leigh-Browne Room, Dissenter of Sidmouth, corner of All Saints Road with May Terrace. 2-4pm. Friendly, informal group welcomes people who enjoy reading, writing or listening to poetry. This month poems by T S Eliot and poetry on the themes of separation and reconciliation. No subscription but voluntary donation much appreciated. Enquiries 01395 743460.

JAZZ IN THE AFTERNOON: the Blue Ball Inn, Sidford, EX10 9QL. 2.30-5pm. Pete Allen and his band. Admission £12.50 at the door, but pre-booking is necessary – email deeparsons@outlook.com or tel. 01395 514438. Free parking, licensed bar, meals/light snacks available. To book meals or accommodation, Blue Ball 01395 514062.

SIDMOUTH MODEL RAILWAY GROUP MEETING: Sidford Social Hall, Byes Lane, Sidford, EX10 9QX. 7-9.30pm. The group welcomes all model railway enthusiasts. See our website www.SidmouthMRG.com or email SidmouthMRG@gmail.com

SIDBURY FAIR WEEK – INDIVIDUAL SKITTLES CHALLENGE: the Red Lion Inn. 7.30pm. A fun evening for beginners and experienced players alike. Enquiries or to book a table: 01395 597313.





THURSDAY 16 SEPTEMBER

GUIDED EASTERN SIDMOUTH WALK: Sidmouth Museum, Church Street. 10.30am. £2.50 per person (under 16s free). Discover the history of Blackmore Gardens and tunnels, the Poorhouse and Jail, Elysian Fields and a Hospital in a Cottage. No booking required. 1.5-2hrs.

ANTIQUES VALUATION AFTERNOON: Kennaway House, Coburg Road, Sidmouth. 2-4pm. Bearnes, Hampton & Littlewood. No fee or obligation appraisal. Weekly. Enquiries: 01392 413100.

ORGAN HOUR: Sidmouth Parish Church. 7.30pm. Andrew Millington.Tickets £10. www.sidvalley.org.uk/sidmouthparishchurch.htm .

SIDBURY FAIR WEEK - TRADITIONAL HARVEST THANKSGIVING SERVICE: St Giles Church, Sidbury at 7.30pm. Light refreshments served in the Church after the service.





FRIDAY 17 SEPTEMBER

GUIDED TREE WALK LED BY SIDMOUTH ARBORETUM: Sidmouth Museum, Church Street. Meet 10.30am for stroll through hidden paths and historic parkland. £2.50pp (under 16 free). c2hrs – fairly level walk on tarmac footpaths.





SATURDAY 18 SEPTEMBER

SID VALE CARNIVAL CLUB – COFFEE/BREAKFAST MORNING: Sidford Social Hall, Byes Lane. 10am-12noon. In aid of Carnival Club funds.

SIDBURY FAIR DAY: from 10.30am with local produce, craft fair and street stalls. Coffees, ploughman’s lunches and teas served in the Village Hall throughout the day. Photo exhibition in the church. 2pm Traditional Auction of Livestock & Poultry + local produce. Jordan Cross Memorial Duck Raffle.Fun dog show.

SIDMOUTH CLASSIC CAR SHOW: Sidmouth Cricket Club. 11am-4.30pm. Around 350 vehicles on display from 1920s to the present day. Jazz band and refreshments. Free admission – donations welcome.



