Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Entertainment at the Manor Pavilion Theatre and Sidholme Music Room, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 18:30 01 January 2019

Gavin Haines as Mrs Hawkins and Jake Burlow as Jim Hawkins in SADs pantomime Treasure Island at the Manor Pavilion. Picture: SADS

Gavin Haines as Mrs Hawkins and Jake Burlow as Jim Hawkins in SADs pantomime Treasure Island at the Manor Pavilion. Picture: SADS

Archant

The programmes of entertainment at the Manor Pavilion Theatre and Sidholme Music Room

The Wiz. Picture: Angela DaviesThe Wiz. Picture: Angela Davies

There is plenty of entertainment on offer in Sidmouth over the next couple of months, with a wide selection of music, theatre, comedy and more.

The Manor Pavilion Theatre is offering a varied programme over the next couple of months. Contact the box office on 01395 514413 for full details, times and ticket prices.

This year’s pantomime is Treasure Island by the Sidmouth Amateur Dramatics Society. Jim Hawkins and his mother go in search of treasure after finding a map, but they are being followed by Long John Silver and his gang of pirates. Saturday, December 29 – Saturday, January 5, with matinees on some of the days.

On Friday, January 11 there is a chance to find out more about the Norman Lockyear Observatory. Chairman David Strange will be giving a talk for the Devonshire Association and it is also open to non-members.

Sidmouth Town Band. Picture:Kyle BakerSidmouth Town Band. Picture:Kyle Baker

From Tuesday, February 5 – Saturday 9, the Sidmouth Youth Theatre presents The Wiz. The musical is faithful to the original Wizard of Oz story, taking Dorothy from Kansas to Oz along the Yellow Brick Road. Along the way she meets the scarecrow, the lion and the tin man, before their strange encounter with the wizard himself.

On Friday, February 15, the Sidmouth Town Band will perform a selection of popular, traditional and classical music, with songs from guest artistes.

On Saturday, February 16, Fitz of Giggles Comedy Clubs presents an evening of stand-up comedy, hosted by Daniel FitzHenry. Not suitable for under 16s.

Spiritualist medium Nikki Kitt takes to the stage on Friday, February 22, for an evening of psychic mediumship.

Stand-up comic Fitz to host an evening of laughter in Sidmouth. Picture: Lise RichardsonStand-up comic Fitz to host an evening of laughter in Sidmouth. Picture: Lise Richardson

The Friends of Sidholme Music Room have announced a varied programme of musical entertainment for the next few months. All concerts are 3.30-4.30pm and unless a ticket price is shown, they are free, with a retiring collection for the Music Room Restoration Fund. Sidholme Music Room is at Elysian Fields, Sidmouth, EX10 8UJ

Sunday January 13, Wouldn’t It Be Loverley, The Felicitous Four (Joan Edgecumbe, John Brindley, Andrew Scott and Dorothy Worthington) present a selection of Lerner & Lowe classics.

Sunday January 20, Bellows, Songs and Snatches with musical instrument maker Steve Minett. Concertina stories, songs and tunes.

The Felicitous Four. Picture: Karen BrindleyThe Felicitous Four. Picture: Karen Brindley

Sunday January 27, Lord Byron – Music and Poetry of his time, in costume. Ekaterina Shetcliffe on piano, with Yulia Northlidge and Friends, perform Beethoven, Bellini, Field, Paganini and Rossini. The audience are invited to dress up too!

Sunday February 3, A Midwinter Selection with Josephine Cresswell – Soprano, Clara Wood – Contralto and Katy Davies – pianoforte, playing Berlioz, Elgar, Finzi, Monteverdi, Parry, Poulenc, Purcell, Quilter and Schubert.

Friday February 8, piano recital by Alex Wilson, featuring the music of Frederick Septimus Kelly and other early 20th-century composers.

Sunday February 17,The Romantic Pianist, a celebration of St. Valentine. Reg Wrathnell at the Yamaha Grand Pianoforte, playing Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Rubenstein, Schubert, Scriabin and Tchaikovsky.

Alex Wilson. Picture: John McGregorAlex Wilson. Picture: John McGregor

Sunday March 3, The Exeter Singers, with musical director Tony Yates.

Sunday March 10, The St Davids Singers, with musical director Mark Perry.

Sunday March 17, An Afternoon with James Pellow, and John Griswold at the grand piano. Tickets £10 on sale from 10th. February at Paragon Bookshop, Sidmouth 01395 514516 and Sidholme Reception, 01395 515104 Early application is advised.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Could you give this old Jack Russell a forever home?

ARC staff with Alfie the jack russell. Ref shs 49 18TI 6354. Picture: Terry Ife

X marks the spot as SADs entertain in annual pantomime

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Ref shs 01 19TI 7618. Picture: Terry Ife

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Entertainment at the Manor Pavilion Theatre and Sidholme Music Room, Sidmouth

Gavin Haines as Mrs Hawkins and Jake Burlow as Jim Hawkins in SADs pantomime Treasure Island at the Manor Pavilion. Picture: SADS

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Axmouth Challenge races taking place on first Sunday of 2019

Running

‘Brilliant’ bake-off serves up charity treats

Rupert White won first prize in the pies category at the Bake Off competition in Lymebourne and Arcot Community Centre. Ref shs 51 18TI 6974. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Wine Bar – family aims to develop the High Street business

Lisa and Pete Beigan,the new owners of Honiton wine bar. Ref edr 51 18TI 6981. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists