Entertainment at the Manor Pavilion Theatre and Sidholme Music Room, Sidmouth

Gavin Haines as Mrs Hawkins and Jake Burlow as Jim Hawkins in SADs pantomime Treasure Island at the Manor Pavilion. Picture: SADS Archant

The programmes of entertainment at the Manor Pavilion Theatre and Sidholme Music Room

The Wiz. Picture: Angela Davies The Wiz. Picture: Angela Davies

There is plenty of entertainment on offer in Sidmouth over the next couple of months, with a wide selection of music, theatre, comedy and more.

The Manor Pavilion Theatre is offering a varied programme over the next couple of months. Contact the box office on 01395 514413 for full details, times and ticket prices.

This year’s pantomime is Treasure Island by the Sidmouth Amateur Dramatics Society. Jim Hawkins and his mother go in search of treasure after finding a map, but they are being followed by Long John Silver and his gang of pirates. Saturday, December 29 – Saturday, January 5, with matinees on some of the days.

On Friday, January 11 there is a chance to find out more about the Norman Lockyear Observatory. Chairman David Strange will be giving a talk for the Devonshire Association and it is also open to non-members.

Sidmouth Town Band. Picture:Kyle Baker Sidmouth Town Band. Picture:Kyle Baker

From Tuesday, February 5 – Saturday 9, the Sidmouth Youth Theatre presents The Wiz. The musical is faithful to the original Wizard of Oz story, taking Dorothy from Kansas to Oz along the Yellow Brick Road. Along the way she meets the scarecrow, the lion and the tin man, before their strange encounter with the wizard himself.

On Friday, February 15, the Sidmouth Town Band will perform a selection of popular, traditional and classical music, with songs from guest artistes.

On Saturday, February 16, Fitz of Giggles Comedy Clubs presents an evening of stand-up comedy, hosted by Daniel FitzHenry. Not suitable for under 16s.

Spiritualist medium Nikki Kitt takes to the stage on Friday, February 22, for an evening of psychic mediumship.

Stand-up comic Fitz to host an evening of laughter in Sidmouth. Picture: Lise Richardson Stand-up comic Fitz to host an evening of laughter in Sidmouth. Picture: Lise Richardson

The Friends of Sidholme Music Room have announced a varied programme of musical entertainment for the next few months. All concerts are 3.30-4.30pm and unless a ticket price is shown, they are free, with a retiring collection for the Music Room Restoration Fund. Sidholme Music Room is at Elysian Fields, Sidmouth, EX10 8UJ

Sunday January 13, Wouldn’t It Be Loverley, The Felicitous Four (Joan Edgecumbe, John Brindley, Andrew Scott and Dorothy Worthington) present a selection of Lerner & Lowe classics.

Sunday January 20, Bellows, Songs and Snatches with musical instrument maker Steve Minett. Concertina stories, songs and tunes.

The Felicitous Four. Picture: Karen Brindley The Felicitous Four. Picture: Karen Brindley

Sunday January 27, Lord Byron – Music and Poetry of his time, in costume. Ekaterina Shetcliffe on piano, with Yulia Northlidge and Friends, perform Beethoven, Bellini, Field, Paganini and Rossini. The audience are invited to dress up too!

Sunday February 3, A Midwinter Selection with Josephine Cresswell – Soprano, Clara Wood – Contralto and Katy Davies – pianoforte, playing Berlioz, Elgar, Finzi, Monteverdi, Parry, Poulenc, Purcell, Quilter and Schubert.

Friday February 8, piano recital by Alex Wilson, featuring the music of Frederick Septimus Kelly and other early 20th-century composers.

Sunday February 17,The Romantic Pianist, a celebration of St. Valentine. Reg Wrathnell at the Yamaha Grand Pianoforte, playing Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Rubenstein, Schubert, Scriabin and Tchaikovsky.

Alex Wilson. Picture: John McGregor Alex Wilson. Picture: John McGregor

Sunday March 3, The Exeter Singers, with musical director Tony Yates.

Sunday March 10, The St Davids Singers, with musical director Mark Perry.

Sunday March 17, An Afternoon with James Pellow, and John Griswold at the grand piano. Tickets £10 on sale from 10th. February at Paragon Bookshop, Sidmouth 01395 514516 and Sidholme Reception, 01395 515104 Early application is advised.