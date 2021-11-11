Check out these events coming to Sidmouth Library this month.

As well as the usual things you would expect from a library, there are new ones coming up in the next few weeks, including a book signing and tech support.

Bounce and Rhyme returns on Wednesdays between 9:30 and 10am, with singalongs and rhymes suitable for babies and toddlers.

On Thursday, November 25, author James Armstrong will be giving a talk about the life and work of artist John Constable. Tickets are available in advance from the library for £2.

James will also have copies of his book A Savage Fate for sale at the event.

More events are coming up in December; to find out more, follow Sidmouth Library on Facebook and Twitter or check out the Devon Libraries Website where the events will all appear.

Staff at the branch will also have information on upcoming events.