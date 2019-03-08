East Devon elections 2019: Who is standing in town and parish elections?
A list of candidates for the upcoming East Devon town and parish elections have been announced.
Registered voters will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will be elected to town and parish councils across the district.
All of the wards in Ottery will be contested in this year’s election.
Sidmouth Town Council
Sidmouth East (one seat)
Marc Kilsbie (Independent)
Louise Thompson (Independent)
Sidmouth North (four seats)
Charissa Evans (Independent)
Stuart Hughes (Independent)
Sheila Kerridge
Dawn Manley (Independent)
Andie Milne (Independent)
Jenny Ware (Independent)
Edward Willis Fleming
Sidmouth Primley (three seats) - not contested
Sidmouth Salcombe Regis (two seats)
Ian Barlow
David Barratt (Independent)
Cathy Gardner
Sidmouth Sidbury (one seat) - not contested
Sidmouth Sidford Village (two seats)
Peter Blackmore
Jack Brokenshire (Independent)
Ian McKenzie-Edwards
Colin Mills (Labour)
Marianne Rixson
Sidmouth South (five seats)
Denise Bickley
Kelvin Dent (Independent)
Nicholas Diprose
Christopher Lockyear
John Rayson
Paul Wright
Sidmouth West (one) - not contested
Ottery Town Council
Ottery St Mary North (two)
Paul Bartlett
Josefina Gori (Independent)
Richard Grainger (Independent)
Vicky Johns (Independent)
Ottery St Mary Tipton St John (two)
John Harding
Lyn Harding
Geoff Pratt (Independent)
Ottery St Mary Town (seven)
Paul Carter
Richard Copus (Independent)
Glyn Dobson (Independent)
Anne Edwards
Peter Faithfull (Independent)
Roger Giles (Independent)
Ian Holmes
Stewart Lucas
Elli Pang
Harv Sethi
Dean Stewart (Independent)
Alister Trendell (Independent)
Councils not contesting seats include Beer, Branscombe, West Hill and Newton Poppleford and Harpford parish councils.
See who is also standing in the East Devon District Council elections also to be held Thursday, May 2.
