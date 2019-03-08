Advanced search

East Devon elections 2019: Who is standing in town and parish elections?

PUBLISHED: 16:37 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 04 April 2019

People in North Devon and Torridge have been urged to register to vote

Svitlana Niedielska

A list of candidates for the upcoming East Devon town and parish elections have been announced.

Registered voters will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will be elected to town and parish councils across the district.

All of the wards in Ottery will be contested in this year’s election.

Sidmouth Town Council

Sidmouth East (one seat)

Marc Kilsbie (Independent)

Louise Thompson (Independent)

Sidmouth North (four seats)

Charissa Evans (Independent)

Stuart Hughes (Independent)

Sheila Kerridge

Dawn Manley (Independent)

Andie Milne (Independent)

Jenny Ware (Independent)

Edward Willis Fleming

Sidmouth Primley (three seats) - not contested

Sidmouth Salcombe Regis (two seats)

Ian Barlow

David Barratt (Independent)

Cathy Gardner

Sidmouth Sidbury (one seat) - not contested

Sidmouth Sidford Village (two seats)

Peter Blackmore

Jack Brokenshire (Independent)

Ian McKenzie-Edwards

Colin Mills (Labour)

Marianne Rixson

Sidmouth South (five seats)

Denise Bickley

Kelvin Dent (Independent)

Nicholas Diprose

Christopher Lockyear

John Rayson

Paul Wright

Sidmouth West (one) - not contested

Ottery Town Council

Ottery St Mary North (two)

Paul Bartlett

Josefina Gori (Independent)

Richard Grainger (Independent)

Vicky Johns (Independent)

Ottery St Mary Tipton St John (two)

John Harding

Lyn Harding

Geoff Pratt (Independent)

Ottery St Mary Town (seven)

Paul Carter

Richard Copus (Independent)

Glyn Dobson (Independent)

Anne Edwards

Peter Faithfull (Independent)

Roger Giles (Independent)

Ian Holmes

Stewart Lucas

Elli Pang

Harv Sethi

Dean Stewart (Independent)

Alister Trendell (Independent)

Councils not contesting seats include Beer, Branscombe, West Hill and Newton Poppleford and Harpford parish councils.

See who is also standing in the East Devon District Council elections also to be held Thursday, May 2.

