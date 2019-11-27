Advanced search

Shop till you drop at Sidmouth late night shopping event

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 November 2019

Late night shopping in Sidmouth. Ref shs 49 18TI 6642. Picture: Terry Ife

Late night shopping in Sidmouth. Ref shs 49 18TI 6642. Picture: Terry Ife

There is plenty of chance to pick up the perfect Christmas present in Sidmouth with the town's late night shopping event.

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce has organised the night on Friday, December 6, which will feature many musical performances as well as opportunity to browse round the shops until later in the evening.

The chamber has spruced up the town with an additional nine Christmas trees to draw people to town.

The trees have been placed at the two Ham car park exits, York Street, East Street, the Unitarian Church and Flaunt It.

The trees have been purchased from funds raised from the chamber's Classic Car Show in September.

The chamber thanked James Trevett, manager of Combe Garden Centre in Honiton, for supplying and fitting the trees and district council officer Andrew Ennis for discussing their positioning.

On December 6, there will be music in locations around the town to bring some festive cheer to shoppers as they pick up bargains from the town's traders.

Students from Sidmouth College will be performing at the top of the High Street and performer Steve McSmith will delight crowds in the High Street.

There will be plenty of chance to shake away the cold with dance performances from East Devon Dance Academy and Sidmouth Steppers in New Street.

JM Dance Fit will perform in Market Square.

Kylie Baker and Paul and Tia Roberts will perform in Old Fore Street and Church Street respectively.

Santa's sleigh will ride into town with the help of the Lions Club of Sidmouth along Old Fore Street.

Sidmouth Primary School's key stage one pupils will wow crowds in Market Square, with their key stage two counterparts performing in the parish church.

There will be festivities with refreshments and seasonal stalls, including Fairtrade, in the parish church.

Sidmouth Scouts and Professor Bumble will be out and about in town.

Performances are subject to change due to the weather.

On Monday, December 2, judges will walking around town to find the best festive windows.

There are four awards up for grabs including best store, one window display, two windows and three windows.

Judges will be awarding points based on criteria including seasonal, lighting and showcasing trade.

