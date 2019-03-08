Sidmouth Summer Play Festival: What shows can you see in 2019?

The Manor Pavilion in Sidmouth will once again host the Summer Play Festival. Insert is Paul Taylor-Mills. Picture: Archant/Summer Play Festival Archant

Thrillers, dramas and comedies - there is something for everyone at the Manor Pavilion this summer as Paul Taylor-Mills launches this year's programme.

12 plays in 12 weeks. Summer Play Festival producer Paul Taylor-Mills has revealed the line up of this year's festival. Picture: Summer Play Festival 12 plays in 12 weeks. Summer Play Festival producer Paul Taylor-Mills has revealed the line up of this year's festival. Picture: Summer Play Festival

Theatre fans will be able to take a sneak peek behind the curtain as Sidmouth's Summer Play Season officially launches this week.

The festival has announced its line up for the 2019 season which will run for 12 weeks at the Manor Pavilion Theatre beginning on Thursday, June 20.

The season features another dozen classics chosen by producer Paul Taylor-Mills boasting an array of dramas, comedies, thrillers and farces from legendary playwrights including Francis Durbridge, Ray Cooney and Noel Coward.

Excitement is building as tickets go on sale on Friday morning, with people expected to queue up ahead of the box office opening at 10am.

This year tickets can be booked through the theatre's new online booking system which will open next week. Season ticket discounts are also available.

Members of the creative team will be in Sidmouth on Thursday evening to launch the festival and offer a first look at the programme.

It will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience.

Tickets for all of the shows cost £18/£17 for standard tickets and £8 for under 16s.

To book visit the Manor Pavilion website or call 01395 514413.

The full line up of shows include:

-Suddenly At Home by Francis Durbridge - Thriller June 20 to 26

-The Kings Speech by David Seidler - Drama June 27 to July 3

-Wife Begins At Forty by Earl Barret, Arne Sultan and Ray Cooney - Comedy - July to 10

-Dangerous Corner by J B Priestley - Drama - July 11 to 17

-Present Laughter by Noel Coward - Comedy - July 18 to 24

-Double Death by Simon Williams - Thriller -July 25 to 31

-Table Manners by Alan Ayckbourn - Comedy - August 1 and 2 and resumes August 10 to 14

-Perfect Wedding by Robin Hawdon - Farce - August 15 to 21

-Dangerous Obsession by N J Crisp - Thriller - August 22 to 28

-Butterflies Are Free by Leonard Gershe - Drama - August 29 to September 4

-The Kingfisher by William Douglas Home - Comedy - September 5 to 11

-Tom, Dick and Harry by Ray Cooney - Farce - September 12 to 20

All shows begin at 8pm and no shows on Sundays.