East Devon District Council elections 2019: Who is standing on May 2?

A list of candidates for the upcoming East Devon District Council elections have been announced.

Registered voters will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them on the district council.

The candidates and the wards they are standing for are as follows:

Sidmouth Rural (one seat)

David Barratt (Independent)

Ray Davison (Labour)

John Loudoun (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Lewis Ragbourn (Liberal Democrat)

Chris Wale (Conservative)

Sidmouth Sidford (three seats)

Stuart Hughes (Conservative)

Dawn Manley (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Zachary Marsh (Conservative)

Colin Mills (Labour)

Marianne Rixson (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Jenny Ware (Conservative)

Ken Warren (UK Independence Party)

Sidmouth Town (two seats)

Denise Bickley (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Nicholas Diprose (Labour)

Cathy Gardner (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Sheila Kerridge (Conservative)

Timothy Venner (Conservative)

West Hill and Aylesbeare (one seat)

Jess Bailey (Independent)

John Sheaves (Conservative)

Newton Poppleford and Harpford (one seat)

David Atkins (Conservative)

Val Ranger (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Ottery St Mary (three seats)

Paul Carter (Conservative)

Anne Edwards (Conservative)

Peter Faithfull (Independent)

Luke Gray (Labour)

Vicky Johns (Independent)

Margaret Piper (Conservative)

Geoff Pratt (Independent)

Harv Sethi (Independent)

Beer and Branscombe (one seat)

John Gregory (Labour)

Geoff Pook (Independent)

