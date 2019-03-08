Advanced search

East Devon District Council elections 2019: Who is standing on May 2?

PUBLISHED: 16:19 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 04 April 2019

Who is standing in the 2019 East Devon District Council elections?

A list of candidates for the upcoming East Devon District Council elections have been announced.

Registered voters will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who will represent them on the district council.

The candidates and the wards they are standing for are as follows:

Sidmouth Rural (one seat)

David Barratt (Independent)

Ray Davison (Labour)

John Loudoun (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Lewis Ragbourn (Liberal Democrat)

Chris Wale (Conservative)

Sidmouth Sidford (three seats)

Stuart Hughes (Conservative)

Dawn Manley (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Zachary Marsh (Conservative)

Colin Mills (Labour)

Marianne Rixson (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Jenny Ware (Conservative)

Ken Warren (UK Independence Party)

Sidmouth Town (two seats)

Denise Bickley (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Nicholas Diprose (Labour)

Cathy Gardner (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Sheila Kerridge (Conservative)

Timothy Venner (Conservative)

West Hill and Aylesbeare (one seat)

Jess Bailey (Independent)

John Sheaves (Conservative)

Newton Poppleford and Harpford (one seat)

David Atkins (Conservative)

Val Ranger (Independent East Devon Alliance)

Ottery St Mary (three seats)

Paul Carter (Conservative)

Anne Edwards (Conservative)

Peter Faithfull (Independent)

Luke Gray (Labour)

Vicky Johns (Independent)

Margaret Piper (Conservative)

Geoff Pratt (Independent)

Harv Sethi (Independent)

Beer and Branscombe (one seat)

John Gregory (Labour)

Geoff Pook (Independent)

See who is also standing in the town and parish elections, also on Thursday, May 2.

‘Popular’ Sidmouth coffee house up for sale

Baraza in Sidmouth is on the market. Picture: Stonesmith of Exeter

Do not bathe beneath crumbling cliffs - stark warning as sun comes out

EDDC have warned about the risks of walking near crumbling cliffs. Picture: Contributed

New wine bar to expand evening offerings in Sidmouth

Sarah Mallett, owner of Blues Wine Bar in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1650. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth fatberg; Removal team issue special thanks to town

The team thanked Sonia who would come by every Thursday to bring them sausage rolls and other snacks during the seven weeks they spent removing the fatberg. Picture: Mark Jepson

Road closures announced ahead of ‘urgent’ electricity works

Some of the electricity poles that will be replaced in Milford Road and Mill Street. Ref shs 14 19TI 1557. Picture: Terry Ife

