Sidmouth Herald > News

Who won Sidmouth’s Duck Derby race 2019?

Callum Lawton

Published: 6:00 AM July 29, 2019    Updated: 7:07 PM November 7, 2020
Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn - Credit: Archant

Find out who took home a prize from this year’s Duck Derby.

The winners of the Sidmouth Great Duck Derby are as follows:

Main duck race (yellow ducks): 1st: £400, Lynne Vincent, Colaton Raleigh; 2nd: £100, Carole Keylock, Sidmouth; 3rd: £75, Louis Lamble, Sidmouth; 4th: £40, Patricia Sparks, Kings Lynn; 5th: £40, Graham Salter, Sidmouth; 6th: £40, David Powell, Sidmouth; 7th: £40, Peter Stevens, Leicester; 8th: £40, Peter Brew, Sidmouth, (prize donated to DAAT); 9th: £40, Yvonne Tuckwell, Honiton; 10th: £20, Gill Wilson, Sidmouth; 11th: £20, John Lin, Sutton Coldfield; 12th: £20, Tina, Honiton; 13th: £20, Z Matthews, Sidmouth; 14th: £20, R V Cole, Prestinge; 15th: £20, Andrew Demetre, (prize donated to Lions); 16th: £20, Nigel Bedford, Bridgenorth; 17th: £20, S and W Portman, Sidmouth; 18th: £20, Madeline Rourke, Sidmouth; 19th: £20, Stuart Selley, Sidmouth.

Corporate duck race (red ducks): 1st: £1000, Appolonia Dental Practice; 2nd: £600, A & J Carpenters; 3rd: £400, Westchem.

person
Logo Icon
Logo Icon
Logo Icon
