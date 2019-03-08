Why gentle Denzel needs a new home
PUBLISHED: 17:30 22 June 2019
Axhayes Adoption Centre
His owners had to move, and their new landlord would not allow pets. This is a common problem and Axhayes is working to tackle it.
Denzel is a 10-year-old black male cat, in search of a new home after his owners had to move and the new landlord did not allow pets. Denzel has lots of love to give and would cause no trouble at all. While being in care at Axhayes he has shown himself to enjoy being made a fuss of, and is interested in his surroundings. With his gentle nature it is possible he would settle in a home with other pets or children.
The problem of landlords refusing to allow pets is a common one that Cats Protection is working to tackle. Its Purrfect Landlords initiative gives advice on letting houses and flats to cat owners. Landlords are understandably worried about pets damaging their property, but conditions can be written into the tenancy agreement, such as a restriction on the number of cats, the provision of scratching posts and regular flea treatments. For further information see the Purrfect Landlords section on the Cats Protection website.
Comments have been disabled on this article.