Advanced search

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Sidmouth Herald

PUBLISHED: 17:10 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 02 April 2020

Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Herald

Archant

To help us keep doing what we do and help keep you informed, we are inviting readers to support us.

Dear reader

Now more than ever, local journalism matters.

In addition to holding public services to account, or bringing you the latest news from our high streets, our courts and our sports teams, our staff are now working round the clock to provide you with the latest, fact-checked information on our region’s fight against coronavirus.

And now more than ever, we need your help to build a sustainable future for trusted local news.

Our reporting costs money, and so does providing our communities with the news for free on our websites. You will already know about the tough times facing local newspapers across the world and the situation has hardly been improved by recent events.

So to help us keep doing what we do and help keep you informed, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You’ll be invited to do so next time you visit us. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I’m proud of our community and proud of what we do for it. I strongly believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to its future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Andrew Coley, Editor

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

There with you: Sidmouth landladies offer help to community

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Donkeys have a spring in their step after end of restrictions

Dponkeys enjoy the first spring grazing of the year Picture: Simon Horn

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Police ask East Devon residents: Do you recognise this man?

An E-fit image of the man police would like to speak to Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Messy’ Sidmouth allotment will end up looking ‘lovely’, tenant reassures local residents

The planters - a work in progress. Picture: Darren Crook

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

There with you: Sidmouth landladies offer help to community

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Donkeys have a spring in their step after end of restrictions

Dponkeys enjoy the first spring grazing of the year Picture: Simon Horn

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Police ask East Devon residents: Do you recognise this man?

An E-fit image of the man police would like to speak to Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Messy’ Sidmouth allotment will end up looking ‘lovely’, tenant reassures local residents

The planters - a work in progress. Picture: Darren Crook

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town latest - What a night! Vikings lift the Twitter Cup

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth RFC - A history of the Blackmore Field from 1886 to the present day

The Sidmouth Thursday rugby team. Picture; TERRY O'BRIEN

A look back at Sidmouth Town’s 2019/20 SWP League season

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8018. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

East Devon coronavirus community hotline launched

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton
Drive 24