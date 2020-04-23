We’re always here for you – please support us

Sidmouth Herald Archant

We have been part of the Sidmouth community for 170 years and we need the support of readers

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since 1849, the Sidmouth Herald has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger – and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our area.

In the late 20th century, we successfully campaigned to raise money to replace Sidmouth’s independent lifeboat, which was named the Sidmouth Herald. The boat has since been retired.

We campaigned to raise enough money to buy a minibus for the Sidmouth Living with Cancer charity, to allow its members go out on trips.

We successfully raised thousands of pounds to bring an Admiral Nurse to the town to help dementia patients, by working closely with a local charity.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our area, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our area.

Thank you

Andrew Coley, Editor