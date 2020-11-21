Wildwood Escot sparks yuletide magic

Wildwood Escot's lynx are hoping for snow this year. Picture: Wildwood Escot. Archant

Visitors can travel back in time to experience traditional yuletide activities at Wildwood Escot this Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christmas cheer for the Red Squirrels of Wild Wood Escot in East Devon. Picture: Richard Austin. Christmas cheer for the Red Squirrels of Wild Wood Escot in East Devon. Picture: Richard Austin.

From December 19, 2020, to January 3, 2021, visitors to Wildwood Escot can travel back in time to Christmas past, as the popular wildlife park opens up its historic Saxon village for a range of yuletide activities.

Taking a trip to the traditional yule of Britain’s past, children can create Christmas wreaths, tree decorations and wood carvings alongside the Saxon villagers, and even make traditional jewellery in the village forge.

The animals at Wildwood are also preparing to welcome visitors back after lockdown with the wolves wearing their thick winter coats and the cheeky otters playing in their pool.

As well as enjoying the yuletide traditions, little ones can explore Wildwood Escot’s magic maze and adventure play, get up close with the many animals which call the park home and head home filled with fresh air and Christmas cheer.

The maze at Wildwood Escot. Picture: Wildwood Escot. The maze at Wildwood Escot. Picture: Wildwood Escot.

Wildwood Escot received the ‘good to go’ seal of approval earlier this year from the national tourism board Visit England’s ‘know before you go’ campaign and has been approved to the highest Covid-19 safety standards.

Located just 15 minutes from Exeter, the enchanting Devon park and wildlife conservation charity is guaranteed to spark Christmas spirit in little ones and big kids alike.

Saxon village activities are available between 10.30am and 3.30pm. The park is open every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day, between 10am and 4pm (last entry 3pm).

Entry includes donation towards Wildwood Escot’s conservation work with British wildlife.

The wolf pack at Wildwood Escot is hoping for snow too. Picture: Wildwood Escot. The wolf pack at Wildwood Escot is hoping for snow too. Picture: Wildwood Escot.

As one of the leading British animal conservation charities in the UK, Wildwood Trust is dedicated to saving Britain’s most threatened wildlife.

The Wildwood Trust has taken part in many ground-breaking conservation programmes to date, which include, saving the water vole, using wild horses to help restore nature reserves, bringing the extinct European beaver back to Britain and returning the hazel dormouse and red squirrel to areas where they have been made extinct.

Dust off the sleigh and ride to www.devon.wildwoodtrust.org/whats-on/ to find out how to visit Wildwood Escot this Christmas.