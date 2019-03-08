Will's weather website continues to chart changes in Newton Poppleford

Will Grimsley of Newton Poppleford weather. Ref shs 44 19TI 3167. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A keen weather enthusiast who has tracked Newton Poppleford's weather patterns since he was a teenager has spoken about his passion for meteorology.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Grimsley of Newton Poppleford weather. Ref shs 44 19TI 3166. Picture: Terry Ife Will Grimsley of Newton Poppleford weather. Ref shs 44 19TI 3166. Picture: Terry Ife

Will Grimsley launched the Newton Poppleford Weather website back in 2011, aged 13, after developing an interest in recording data.

Now 21, the IT worker has continued publishing daily updates on the conditions in the village recorded by his weather station to be helpful to residents.

The enthusiast uses a Davis Vantage Pro2 station to record data every minute and updates the website up until midnight, capturing the areas temperature, humidity, rainfall, wind and pressure.

This year he has recorded rain every day in the village between September 22 and October 1, making it one of the longest wet periods in Newton Poppleford in 2019.

Will Grimsley of Newton Poppleford weather. Ref shs 44 19TI 3164. Picture: Terry Ife Will Grimsley of Newton Poppleford weather. Ref shs 44 19TI 3164. Picture: Terry Ife

The website carries two years' worth of data since he installed a new weather station in 2017.

The 21-year-old said: "I have been interested since I was quite little from primary school and through secondary school really. I got into recording daily.

"It does the recording automatically. I do not have to do anything manually. I don't really have any tips other than that if you're interested in recording the weather, then go for it. You can buy a cheap station for less than £100 that will get you fairly reliable data and there are many sources, such as forums, where you can easily get help on setting it up and a website.

"It's not to the Met Office standard. In some conditions it can be quite biased because it (the weather station) is up the hill.

Will Grimsley of Newton Poppleford weather. Ref shs 44 19TI 3163. Picture: Terry Ife Will Grimsley of Newton Poppleford weather. Ref shs 44 19TI 3163. Picture: Terry Ife

"We are always talking about the weather and I thought I would take the time to record it.

"I just thought it would be something that people might find it interesting and asked whether they find it valuable. "I just want to keep doing it as a hobby."

He said the data was not 'official' and that people should not 'base important decisions' on the recordings.

Visit his website here for daily updates.