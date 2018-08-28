Golden opportunity to win a festive prize from The Donkey Sanctuary

Visitors can win a goody bag worth £50 in a competition celebrating the Gold award for Large Tourist Attraction of the Year

The contents of the goody bag. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary The contents of the goody bag. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

“On the 12 days of Christmas, my true love gave to me ….. a prize from The Donkey Sanctuary!”.

Yes, on the 12 days from Thursday, December 26 to Sunday, January 6, visitors have the chance to win a free goody bag. The contents would cost £50 if bought from The Donkey Sanctuary’s gift shop.

Every day a golden carrot will be hung from the Christmas tree in the main reception area. The first person to find the carrot and take it to the gift shop will win the bag, with contents including a calendar and diary, a soft toy, luxury chocolate and socks.

The competition celebrates The Donkey Sanctuary winning Gold in the ‘Large Attraction of the Year’ category 2018 Devon Tourist Awards. Entrants had to offer visitors an exceptional standard of service and an outstanding, memorable experience.

The Donkey Sanctuary will be open throughout the Christmas and New Year period, and the Kitchen restaurant is open throughout the winter except Christmas Day.