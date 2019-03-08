Win tickets to Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint, Exeter

Inspiring fashion on the catwalk. Picture: Ian Southerin I.Southerin 07957 548633

We have a pair of tickets to Bride: The Wedding Show for our readers to win in our easy-to-enter competition

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buy half price tickets in advance for just £2.50 (plus booking fee) using promo code SWNAR via the Bride: The Wedding Show website.

Standard tickets are £5 each or £15 for a group of four adults when booked in advance (booking fee applies).