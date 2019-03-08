New wine bar to expand evening offerings in Sidmouth

Sarah Mallett, owner of Blues Wine Bar in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1650. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A new wine bar offering a place for people ‘to let their hair down’ has officially opened.

Sarah Mallett, who owns Sarah Jane’s café, is toasting her new venture after launching Blues Wine Bar last week.

The business owner has taken over The Rendezvous, which will be open in the evenings to boost the town’s nighttime offerings.

Before becoming a restaurant, the Fore Street premise was Browns Wine Bar and Sarah hopes to recreate its success by adding live music and an expanding menu to diners’ experience.

Sarah said: “We had a very nice weekend. It was quite low key to test the kitchen out and it went really well.

I like the whole history [of Browns], there are lots of fond memories and we would like to recreate that if we can. It was very successful. The menu is growing, it’s quite a baby one at the moment and we’re looking at what customers want and what wee are able to do.

“At Sarah Jaynes people come in for their main mean of the day, down here at Blues it’s people who work hard all week who come in and let their hair down. They are quite happy to spend an evening here and take their time.”