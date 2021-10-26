News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Book your tickets for wine tasting in Sidmouth

person

Adam Manning

Published: 5:02 PM October 26, 2021   
bottle of wine being poured

Wine tasting in a vineyard - Credit: Project Food Sidmouth

Dalwood Vineyard is hosting a wine tasting event on Friday, November 26 at The Woodlands Hotel in Sidmouth. As well as being taught the art of wine tasting, you will also be raising money to continue the healthy eating initiative Project Food.

The evening will begin at 7.30pm. As you arrive at the hotel, local apple juices and kombucha will be ready for you to sample, and there will also be a chance to browse the raffle and auction prizes up for grabs. 

Then be seated, as vineyard Director Mike Huskins talks you through his carefully selected local and imported wines,  while a charcuterie and cheeseboard made up of local produce from producers and shops in and around Sidmouth comes around. 

Guests at the event can book a room for the night at the Woodlands Hotel for £25 per person.

poster

Sidmouth wine tasting poster - Credit: Project Food

To book your place, please email kerry@project-food.org.uk or call 01297 631782. 


Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth seafront in summer time. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Quiz

How Devon are you? Take our quiz

Adam Manning

person
Small rectangular building on The Ham, Sidmouth

New ideas wanted for Sidmouth's old South West Water building

Philippa Davies

person
Sidmouth seafront businesses the Mocha restaurant, Toto's shop, ice cream parlour and fish and chip shop

New owner sought for prominent Sidmouth seafront businesses

Philippa Davies

person
Fill Full in Fore Street, Sidmouth

Dan's retail vision provides timely food for thought

Vince Page

Logo Icon