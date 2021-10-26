Book your tickets for wine tasting in Sidmouth

Published: 5:02 PM October 26, 2021

Dalwood Vineyard is hosting a wine tasting event on Friday, November 26 at The Woodlands Hotel in Sidmouth. As well as being taught the art of wine tasting, you will also be raising money to continue the healthy eating initiative Project Food.

The evening will begin at 7.30pm. As you arrive at the hotel, local apple juices and kombucha will be ready for you to sample, and there will also be a chance to browse the raffle and auction prizes up for grabs.

Then be seated, as vineyard Director Mike Huskins talks you through his carefully selected local and imported wines, while a charcuterie and cheeseboard made up of local produce from producers and shops in and around Sidmouth comes around.

Guests at the event can book a room for the night at the Woodlands Hotel for £25 per person.

Sidmouth wine tasting poster - Credit: Project Food

To book your place, please email kerry@project-food.org.uk or call 01297 631782.



