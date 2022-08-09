Winners announced for 'If I were a tree' children's writing contest

Writing competition winner Adam Egan receiving his prize at Sidmouth Folk Festival, with judge Simon West and one of the organisers Jo Earlam - Credit: Contributed

The winners have been announced from a creative writing competition in which children were invited to imagine they were one of the Queen’s Jubilee trees.

The competition was run, for the second year, by the Sidmouth Science Festival and the Sidmouth Arboretum Project, with the prizegiving held on the last day of the Folk Festival.

Children from five primary schools took part: St John's, Whimple, Payhembury, West Hill, and Awliscombe. The winning entries are now on display at Sidmouth Library until Saturday, August 20.

One of the competition’s organisers Jo Earlam said: "The range of creative thinking in the entries was outstanding, the children recognised the importance of trees as part of our ecosystem, the emotional connection we have to them as people, their value as a resource, and also this special year of widespread planting for the Queen's Jubilee."

The stories were judged by Tracey and Simon West, founders of Devon-based international reforestation charity, Word Forest. Tracey said: "We were thrilled to see far more entries this year. It is fabulous to think that youngsters in our East Devon schools are taking the critical importance of trees so seriously."

"I must say I was also impressed with the use of creative, extended vocabulary. Add to that the fact that many of the entrants included some jeopardy in their stories. We felt there were certainly a good handful of budding authors in the mix and we look forward to reading the work they're evidently going to produce in the years ahead."

Simon said: "The children's imaginations, writing style, and storytelling ability really impressed me. Many of the writers are obviously aware of climate problems and were very inventive in their potential solutions. It was heartening to read that they clearly saw trees as living beings with personalities, not just green things in a field."

Adam Egan reads out his winning entry - Credit: Contributed

First prize went to 10-year-old Adam Egan, who wrote about the planting and growing of an oak tree, developing into what the tree meant to a girl and her family.

Second prize winner Dorothy Wilkinson with judge Simon West and Jo Earlam, one of the organisers - Credit: Contributed

Third prize winner Alice Pocock receiving her award from judge Simon West - Credit: Contributed

Second place went to Dorothy Wilkinson of Awliscombe Primary, third prize to Alice Pocock of West Hill Primary, and for KS1 the prize went to Scarlett Mounser, of Payhembury Primary. The Highly Commended entries from each school were: Willow Tyson, St John's; Alice Brauer, Payhembury; Leila Wilkinson, Awliscombe; Jessica Treen, West Hill; and GRS, Whimple.

HIghly Commended entrant Leila Wilkinson with judge Simon West and Jo Earlam - Credit: Contributed

Highly Commended entrant Jessica Treen with judge Simon West - Credit: Contributed



