Sidmouht book store opens online shop to join fight against online giants

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 November 2020

Carl East from Winstone Books inside the store Picture: Carl East

The Sidmouth branch of Winstone’s Books has joined forces with a major new books website which hopes to challenge the market dominance of online giants such as Amazon.

The shop will now have a storefront on Bookshop.org. Seen by many as taking a more ethical approach to bookselling, Bookshop.org launched on 2nd November in the UK.

It gives independent bookshops the full profit margin, 30% of the cover price, from each sale achieved through the platform.

Carl East, the manager of Winstone’s has been in the book trade for over 25 years. “While Sidmouth customers have always been loyal to us, we know that we have to move with the times and make things as easy as possible for them to shop with us,” he said. “We are always on the end of the phone for customers but know that the convenience of online shopping is what a lot of people want.”

