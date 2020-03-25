Winter car parking rates extended until May across East Devon

The all-day £2 winter car parking tariff has been extended until May.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has decided to not bring its usual car park charging tariff back on April 1 this year, in order to better support town centre businesses.

The authority revealed its all day parking for £2 will continue, following an agreement by council leader Councillor Ben Ingham and assets portfolio holder Cllr Geoff Pook.

An EDDC spokesman said: “This decision will be kept under review and when demand begins to return to normal then we anticipate returning to our usual charging tariff.”

EDDC owns car parks in all the major East Devon towns, including Exmouth, Sidmouth, Honiton, Seaton, Axminster, Ottery and Budleigh.

Visit eastdevon.gov.uk/parking/parking-information/car-park-locations-and-information to find all the EDDC car parks affected.

