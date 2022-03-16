News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Appeal for witnesses after serious accident at Four Elms Hill

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:24 AM March 16, 2022
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A3052 was closed in both directions after the accident

A woman has been seriously injured in a road accident near Newton Poppleford yesterday afternoon. 

Police, ambulance and the fire service were called to the Harpford turn-off on the A3052 at Four Elms Hill at about 4.45pm on Tuesday, March 15. 

The accident involved just one vehicle, driven by a woman who was taken to Derriford Hospital. 

The road was closed in both directions between the Harpford junction and the B3176 turn-off to Sidmouth at the Bowd for several hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team examined the scene. The eastbound carriageway reopened later last night, and the road was fully open again at 6.45 on Wednesday morning. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the accident or has dash camera footage; they are asked to call 101 quoting log number 543 15/03/22. 

Police would like to thank the public for their patience and support during the road closure. 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Scott Cheadle with his ambulance

Appeal launched for supplies for medical mission to Ukraine

Philippa Davies

person
Martin McInerney in front of the latest Sidmouth Wallspace billboard

Upside down artwork on billboard depicts 'the other Sidmouth'

Philippa Davies

person
Guitarist Antonio Forcione playing at the Jazz Cafe in London

Sidmouth Jazz Festival tickets go on sale

Philippa Davies

person
Parking at Sidmouth Cricket Club

Opinion

Not long to go for festival's return - have you booked your stay?

Mike Dibble

person