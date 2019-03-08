Tastebuds left tingling for more after successful food festival

Otterys Food & Families Festival. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020632. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Food lovers sampled the best of local produce as crowds descended on Ottery for the annual food festival.

Now in its seventh year, the Food and Families Festival has become a draw for food and drink producers as well as talented chefs from across East Devon to showcase their wares in the day long event.

Judges were also on the look out for the best looking stall to present the event's Nick Agg-Manning Trophy to. This year's winner was festival newcomer White Lake Cheeses from Shepton Mallet.

Cheese maker Michael Leech said: "It was a good surprise, it is the first time we have been to the Ottery Food Festival and we will be back again."

A tapas night was held on Friday evening as a prelude to the main event, which began with music from Ottery Town Band.

There were children's activities across the town as well as cooking demonstrations in the main marquee, featuring students from The King's School and town eateries.

Following the final demo, it was time for the results of the silent auction which raised more than £5,000 towards financing the event.

Any surplus will be divided over a number of charities in the local area later this year.

The event ran into the evening with a number of musical acts, raising money for Ottery Refugee Response Group.

Ruud Jansen Venneboer, one of the organisers, said: "We are delighted by how the 2019 Ottery Food & Families Festival went. Helped again by the fantastic weather of course, it was great to see so many people enjoying themselves, see the majority of traders sell out, and charities raise so many necessary funds. All in all a great weekend."

Councillor Roger Giles opened the festival in his first duty since being appointed Mayor of Ottery.

He said: "It was very good. I was very pleased to open such an important event. It is an important event in the Ottery social calendar, it brings people into Ottery and puts it on the map to come and try the high quality produce it has on offer. We were also lucky with the weather."

