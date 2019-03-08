Gallery

The King's School prom 2019: students arrive in style

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Alex Walton

'Kings' and queens of the prom. Year six Students from The King's School Ottery celebrate in style. (Gallery 1 of 3).

Celebrations and jubilations as Ottery students enjoyed a night of fun and relaxation after completing their exams.

Students from The King's School were dressed in their finest dresses and suits as they travelled in style to prom at Woodbury Park.

Among the mode of transports were tractors, vintage vehicles, sports cars and even a tandem bike.

Headteacher Rob Gammon said the evening was a 'wonderful celebration' for the Year 11 students to relax after a busy and successful year.

Mr Gammon said: "We have seen this group of young people through some of the most important years of their lives so far and we have seen them grow into confident and articulate students who have contributed so much to the life of the school. We are very proud of them and look forward to celebrating with their examinations results with them in August and welcoming a large number back into the Sixth Form."

