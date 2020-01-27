'Star' joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies Philippa Davies

Two apprentice joiners, based in Newton Poppleford, have achieved top ratings for their carpentry skills.

Louis Adey demonstrating his skills. Picture: Philippa Davies Louis Adey demonstrating his skills. Picture: Philippa Davies

Louis Adey, 18, and Regan Meadowcroft, 22, divide their time between Woodley's Joinery and Exeter College's construction department.

An example of their work was entered into the annual Carpenters' Craft competition, run by the Institute of Carpenters, last year.

Louis was judged best in the south west in the under 20s category, and third best in the country.

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodley's. Picture: Philippa Davies Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodley's. Picture: Philippa Davies

Regan came second in the south west in the over 20s category.

Both have been described as 'stars' by their boss, Brian Woodley, who said joinery is a skill involving great care and precision.

"It's quite intensive, in the sense that you can start a job on Monday, and put one pencil line wrong on Friday, and waste a week's work," he said.

"They do probably 100 measurements a day, and if just one of those measurements is wrong, it's a problem."

Mr Woodley is glad that both his 'star' joiners plan to remain with his company.

"We're pleased with the way it's turned out," he said.

"We take on an apprentice almost every year, one or two of them stay but the the majority move on."