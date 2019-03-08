Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

A woman was taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Sidmouth.

Police and ambulance were sent to Woolbrook Road after reports of two cars colliding at 7.50am this morning (May 7).

The collision involved two vans and partially blocked the road for nearly two hours.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “One woman was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with neck pain. The road was partially blocked and was made all clear by 9.40am.