Advanced search

‘Buzz of anticipation’ as work begins on Sidmouth’s new skatepark

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 September 2020

Employees of skatepark builders Maverick(including a skater) with councillors Louise Cole and Ian Barlow. Picture: Chris Holland

Employees of skatepark builders Maverick(including a skater) with councillors Louise Cole and Ian Barlow. Picture: Chris Holland

Chris Holland

Sidmouth’s new skatepark could be open by the end of the year, after work began on Monday, September 7.

Employees of skateboard builders Maverick with councillors Louise Cole and Ian Barlow. Picture: Chris HollandEmployees of skateboard builders Maverick with councillors Louise Cole and Ian Barlow. Picture: Chris Holland

The old skatepark at Manstone Recreation Field is being demolished and replaced by what Sidmouth Town Council believes will be one of the best ones in the area.

It is one of the biggest projects Sidmouth Town Council has ever undertaken; the council is funding it together with Section 106 money (developers’ contributions) made available by East Devon District Council.

The town council’s chairman Ian Barlow and Cllr Louise Cole met employees from the skatepark building company Maverick as work got underway.

Cllr Cole, who chairs the youth provision working group, said: “Children and young people in Sidmouth told us that a new skate park was high on their wish list during the Neighbourhood Plan consultations.

The design of the skatepark. Picture: Maverick DesignsThe design of the skatepark. Picture: Maverick Designs

“It really is fantastic that work is now starting so that we can provide a top-notch space where young people can pursue their passions and be active and social which as we all know is good in equal measure for health and wellbeing.

“This project is a partnership between young people in Sidmouth, Sidmouth Town Council and the community - benefiting everyone, developing young people’s skills and a sense of pride in their place and attracting visitors which benefits the town. I know it is generating quite a buzz of anticipation, so look forward to it being open for use.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

Police cordon

Ottery Tar Barrels and carnival called off this year

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Sidmouth artists showcase their latest works at September event

The ups and downs of Open Studios 2020

Sidmouth town councillor steps down after moving to Exeter

Cllr Paul Wright.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

Police cordon

Ottery Tar Barrels and carnival called off this year

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Sidmouth artists showcase their latest works at September event

The ups and downs of Open Studios 2020

Sidmouth town councillor steps down after moving to Exeter

Cllr Paul Wright.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Small brace as Otters net another six in midweek floodlit home win

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Buzz of anticipation’ as work begins on Sidmouth’s new skatepark

Employees of skatepark builders Maverick(including a skater) with councillors Louise Cole and Ian Barlow. Picture: Chris Holland

Sidmouth’s new Alma Bridge nears completion

There is still work to be done before Alma Bridge opens in the sprinf of 2021. Picture: Andrew Coley

‘Wear what you have’ - Devon residents urged not to throw away barely-worn clothes

Clothes

Fitzhenry takes four wickets as Sidbury book cup final berth

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife