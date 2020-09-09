‘Buzz of anticipation’ as work begins on Sidmouth’s new skatepark

Employees of skatepark builders Maverick(including a skater) with councillors Louise Cole and Ian Barlow. Picture: Chris Holland Chris Holland

Sidmouth’s new skatepark could be open by the end of the year, after work began on Monday, September 7.

The old skatepark at Manstone Recreation Field is being demolished and replaced by what Sidmouth Town Council believes will be one of the best ones in the area.

It is one of the biggest projects Sidmouth Town Council has ever undertaken; the council is funding it together with Section 106 money (developers’ contributions) made available by East Devon District Council.

The town council’s chairman Ian Barlow and Cllr Louise Cole met employees from the skatepark building company Maverick as work got underway.

Cllr Cole, who chairs the youth provision working group, said: “Children and young people in Sidmouth told us that a new skate park was high on their wish list during the Neighbourhood Plan consultations.

The design of the skatepark. Picture: Maverick Designs The design of the skatepark. Picture: Maverick Designs

“It really is fantastic that work is now starting so that we can provide a top-notch space where young people can pursue their passions and be active and social which as we all know is good in equal measure for health and wellbeing.

“This project is a partnership between young people in Sidmouth, Sidmouth Town Council and the community - benefiting everyone, developing young people’s skills and a sense of pride in their place and attracting visitors which benefits the town. I know it is generating quite a buzz of anticipation, so look forward to it being open for use.”