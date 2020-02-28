Advanced search

Sharing stories at Sidmouth Library for World Book Month

PUBLISHED: 15:19 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 28 February 2020

Most people are familiar with World Book Day, held every year on March 5.

It is a day of events designed to celebrate the joy of reading, often by encouraging children to wear fancy dress based on their favourite fictional characters.

This year's theme is 'share a million stories', and instead of one day, the whole of March is World Book Month.

Sidmouth Library is coming on board, with a chance for children to come along and hear storytelling sessions, as well as talking about their favourite stories and authors.

First assistant Chloe Reynolds said: "At the library until Sunday, March 29, we want to share a story every day for 10 minutes.

"Children of all ages are invited to come to the library between 4pm and 5pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and between 10am and 11am on Saturdays, to share a story with us, whether that's listening to a story read aloud or telling us about a book they've loved reading."

