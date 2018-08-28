X marks the spot as crowds head to Treasure Island for town’s panto
PUBLISHED: 11:14 10 January 2019
Archant
There is panto-monium at the Manor Pavilion this new year as sell out crowds set sail to Treasure Island.
The curtains have risen on Sidmouth Amateur Dramatics Society (SADs) annual pantomime which sees Jim Hawkins go in search of lost treasure, pursued by a band of pirates.
Packed with pantomime traditions and familiar faces, the show is aimed to be a hit with audiences of all ages.
Liz Hammond, from SADs, said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic. It’s lively, it’s colourful and people have said they have had a really pleasurable evening. It just adds another dynamic when an audience comes in and the children are yelling ‘it’s behind you’, it is absolutely wonderful.”
The script has been written by Ben Crocker and features hits for all ages.
Tickets are £13 for adults and £6.50 for under 16s, group discounts are available.
Seats are available for tonight (Friday) and Saturday evening, starting at 7.30pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.